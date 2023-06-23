The body of the third soldier who crashed by helicopter was found in Croatia, the Ministry of Defense (HM) told.



According to the information, on Thursday afternoon, the third operator of the helicopter that crashed on Wednesday while on duty was found under the wreckage of the helicopter.

The on-site investigation is still ongoing together with the Croatian and Hungarian authorities. The wreckage found in the area and all the pieces that can be found are collected and then transported to Hungary for further analysis. The remains of the Hungarian soldier – like those of his two comrades found earlier – will be taken to Split.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also reported that at the location in Croatia, the Chief of the General Staff of the Honvéd was personally informed about the process and circumstances of the research, “however, his most important goal was to meet the staff present at the location”.

According to the announcement, Lieutenant General Gábor Böröndi informed that the entire staff participating in the training will return home by land in the next few days.

He said that the site of the accident is extremely difficult terrain, which significantly complicates both the search and rescue process and the investigation process. The full investigation is therefore expected to take longer, he added.

The chief of staff – according to the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs – emphasized: that is why it is not possible to confirm the speculations published in the press for the time being, the circumstances of the case will be established by the Croatian-Hungarian expert committee working on the spot.

The HM continued: Lieutenant General Gábor Böröndi also reported that the Ministry of National Defense and the Szolnok unit (MH 86. József Kiss helicopter brigade) will provide all assistance to the relatives of the deceased soldiers.

“The Ministry of Defense and the Hungarian Defense Forces would like to thank the Croatian army and the partner organizations for their cooperative help in the field of search and rescue and investigation, as well as support,” they concluded in their statement.

(MTI)