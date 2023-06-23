A heat-blocking cold front arrives on Friday with heavy thunderstorms

A heat-blocking cold front will arrive on Friday, mainly in the evening hours, expect heavy thunderstorms with hail and strong winds. Behind the front, the temperature will drop somewhat, 26-31 degrees Celsius is likely on Sunday, according to the national medium-term forecast of the National Meteorological Service.

On Friday, the sun will shine everywhere for at least several hours, but the formation of cumulus clouds will become more and more intense. Showers and thunderstorms may already form in the foreground of an incoming cold front, mainly east of the Danube, but it is expected that thunderstorms should be expected in an increasingly large area from the evening hours. There is also a high chance of severe thunderstorms accompanied by larger damaging ice and gusts of wind. The south and south-east wind turns to the north-west, and strong, sometimes stormy gusts may also occur in Transdanubia. The highest daytime temperature is usually between 31 and 36 degrees Celsius.

On Saturday, the sun will shine for several hours, generally slightly or moderately cloudy weather is expected, but there may also be more clouds in the sky from time to time. Cumulonimbus formation may become stronger in the east, and showers and thunderstorms may also develop here, and then the tendency for precipitation to decrease in the evening. Mainly in the Transdanubia and Zemplén regions, the north and northwest winds will be strong, and stormy gusts may also occur in the vicinity of thunderstorms. The temperature ranges from 16 to 21 degrees in the morning and 25 to 31 degrees in the afternoon.

Cloudy, sunny weather is expected on Sunday, and showers and thunderstorms may occur only occasionally. The northerly wind is brisk, sometimes accompanied by strong gusts. The lowest temperature is likely to be between 11 and 18 degrees, and the maximum value between 26 and 31 degrees.

