The Debrecen Zoo offers students a free entrance ticket

Until the end of June, Debrecen Zoo offers all elementary school students a one-time admission to the amusement park and students who finish the school year with excellent results a one-time admission to the zoo.

To take advantage of the discount, all you have to do is present the original copy of the child’s end-of-year certificate, a copy, or the digital version that appears in the Kréta mobile application at the cash desk – read on the Debrecen Zoo’s website.