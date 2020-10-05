10 Fatalities, Registered Infections Up 858 in Hungary

Ten Covid-19 patients with chronic underlying illnesses have died in the past 24 hours, while the number of registered coronavirus infections in Hungary has risen by 858 to 30,575, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Sunday morning.

The number of fatalities stands at 822, and 7,470 people have made a recovery. There are 22,283 active infections and 685 Covid-19 patients are being treated in hospital, 42 on ventilators. Altogether 19,923 people are in official home quarantine and 759,174 tests have been carried out. The website warned Hungarians to observe social distancing guidelines and hygiene regulations. Entry restrictions for travellers from abroad remain in force. In addition to shops and public transport, wearing a mask is now mandatory in cinemas, theatres, health and social institutions and public offices, and clubs have to close by 11pm to curb the spread of the virus. Most infections have been registered in Budapest (11,015), followed by Pest County (4,049) and the counties of Győr-Moson-Sopron (1,623), Hajdú-Bihar (1,363) Fejér (1,333), Csongrád-Csanád (1,319) and Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg (1,302). Tolna County has the fewest infections (301).

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay