Government information: the food price cap lasts until August 1

We reject all kinds of migrant quotas – declared the minister in charge of the Prime Minister’s Office on Thursday’s Government Info in response to a question about the Brussels proposals.

The head of the ministry stated: This is also an obligation of Hungary in a political sense, since – in contrast to other EU member states – the Hungarian government asked people whether they wanted migration, a distribution mechanism, and the acceptance of immigrants.

Three million and four hundred thousand people clearly said that they do not wish to make Hungary a country of immigration in any form – recalled Gergely Gulyás. He emphasized: for the government, this means an order to be fulfilled under all circumstances.

Starting next January 1, the budget for the baby loan and the village allowance will increase, but for settlements with more than 5,000 people, the government is developing a new support system, Prime Minister Gergely Gulyás announced on Thursday at Kormányinfo.

The head of the ministry said: the government reviewed the family support system and they saw that in recent years, and especially since the outbreak of the war, the conditions have fundamentally changed, because the war, the sanctions responses to it and the high inflation fundamentally re-evaluated the current supports usefulness.

In the case of the baby loan, the government wants to encourage women to have children as early as possible, so from January 1, 2024, married couples where the woman is under 30 can take it out, he said. He added that a transitional period will also be introduced between January 2024 and January 1, 2025, when even women between the ages of 30 and 40 will be eligible if they can prove their pregnancy. The amount of the loan will be increased from 10 to 11 million.

Gergely Gulyás also announced that the rules valid in Csok villages will be kept and the budget will be increased by 50 percent, but in the future it will not be possible to use it in the cities, the government is developing a new support system for settlements with more than 5,000 people.

This was justified by the fact that real estate prices rose well above the rate of inflation, especially in the big cities and in Budapest, which is why the number of social security applications in the larger cities has dropped significantly in the past period.

On Thursday, the minister in charge of the Prime Minister’s Office expressed his condolences to the relatives of those who died in the Croatian army helicopter crash.

Gergely Gulyás told Kormányinfo in Budapest that on Wednesday, during the government meeting, the news came that Hungarian soldiers lost their lives while performing their duties when a Hungarian military helicopter crashed near Zadar.

He added: The Ministry of National Defense immediately started notifying the families in accordance with the usual procedure at this time, and the Minister of National Defense expressed his condolences on behalf of the ministry.

He said that the Hungarian Armed Forces consider the deceased soldiers to be their own dead.

According to Gergely Gulyás, what is currently known about the accident is that one of the Airbus H145 helicopters of the 86th József Kiss Helicopter Brigade Special Air Operations Squadron of the Hungarian Defense Forces crashed with three Hungarian soldiers on board. The bodies of two soldiers were found, the third soldier is missing, there is no significant chance of survival, he said.

The government will extend the food price freeze until August 1st, after which the measure will end, the minister in charge of the Prime Minister’s Office announced on Thursday in Budapest, on the Government Information.

Gergely Gulyás justified this by saying that according to current forecasts, inflation will decrease significantly in August, to around 15 percent, and that the acceleration of the decrease in inflation will continue in the fall.

The minister also announced that the government will increase the currently prescribed 10 percent rate of mandatory promotions to 15 percent, and the mandatory promotions will also be extended to those product groups that have so far been subject to the food price freeze.

Among the new tools to be introduced, Gergely Gulyás mentioned the online price monitoring system, the mandatory special offers, the fact that from August 1 the SZÉP card can also be used for cold food, as well as the fact that the employer can give an additional HUF 200,000 subsidy to the SZÉP card. above the card’s current value limit.

Hungary is waiting for an answer from the European Commission as to why there is not enough money available, and why the member states should provide Ukraine with new resources – the minister in charge of the Prime Minister’s Office responded to the question that the Brussels body would expect an additional 50 billion euros from the member states.

Gergely Gulyás said on Thursday’s Government Information: the government wants to see whether the committee has calculated why it spent more than it planned, and what resources it used differently than it planned.

He noted: the extra payment is especially comical or embarrassing for countries that have not yet received the subsidies of the new seven-year budget, such as Hungary or Poland.

When asked whether the minister thinks it is possible that Brussels will not pay Hungary because the money was promised to Ukraine, Gergely Gulyás said: as the committee expresses political opposition to Hungary, the cabinet considers everything possible.

The government is waiting for the initiative of the National Security Committee of the Parliament to publish the national security report on the foreign campaign financing of the so-called “dollar left”. If the letter to this effect arrives, the cabinet will support the lifting of secrecy, said the minister in charge of the Prime Minister’s Office on Thursday’s Government Information.

In response to a question, Gergely Gulyás said: the cabinet discussed the report. Anyone who knows it can have no doubt that “the name Dollar Left is an almost flattering name for the Hungarian left after what they committed against the country and the laws in the previous election campaign”.

There is no democratic country in the world where it is allowed to support political parties from abroad. On such a scale, this is completely unprecedented, he emphasized.

He also said that the report contains new and surprising details about actors that have not received enough attention so far, which the public should know.

(MTI)