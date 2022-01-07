Socialist MEP Demands Information on EU Funds for Covid Testing

The Hungarian government has been allocated nearly 900 million forints (EUR 2.3m) in European Union funding to provide “cheap or even free” Covid tests, an MEP of the Socialist-Párbeszéd parties said, adding that “we do not know how the government has spent the money”.

István Ujhelyi said he would send a letter to the prime minister asking for detailed information. Ujhelyi said that the total was part of a 100 million euro package aimed at helping EU members provide the required tests to residents in the wake of Covid-related travel restrictions. The EU has also prescribed the purchase price of rapid tests at 13 euros and PCR tests at 40 euros, he added. The MEP said he wanted to know how much of the 900 million forint total the government has used, and what was its methodology of distributing the tests.

