Smuggled cigarettes worth almost HUF 30 million were found at the Ukrainian border

Bácsi Éva

Employees of the National Tax and Customs Administration (NAV) together with the police found smuggled cigarettes worth HUF 28 million (approx EUR 68304) at the Ukrainian-Hungarian border.

In the area of Zsurk and Gelénes, the financial inspectors conducted a joint inspection with the police when they noticed suspicious sounds. At one location, the clues led to a property, in one of whose annexes, while elsewhere in a wooded area, a total of 17,000 boxes of untaxed cigarettes worth HUF 28 million were found. NAV employees seized the smoking material, produced a person, and initiated criminal proceedings against him.

 

National Tax and Customs Administration

