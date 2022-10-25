Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 21 October 2022

In the week ending 21 October 2022 the net position of the Eurosystem in foreign currency (asset items 2 and 3 minus liability items 7, 8 and 9) increased by EUR 2.2 billion to EUR 366.0 billion.

The net balance of open market operations and standing facilities (asset item 5 minus liability items 2.2, 2.3, 2.4, 2.5 and 4) decreased by EUR 3.9 billion to EUR -2,506.2 billion. This was due primarily to the change in the level of the deposit facility (liability item 2.2).

Base money (liability items 1, 2.1 and 2.2) fell by EUR 15.3 billion to EUR 6,398.5 billion.

The table below provides the detailed breakdown of securities held for monetary policy purposes (asset item 7.1) into the different portfolios. All portfolios are accounted for at amortised cost.

Monetary policy securities portfolios Reported value as at 21 October 2022 Weekly change – purchases Weekly change – redemptions Securities Markets Programme EUR 3.4 billion – – Covered bond purchase programme 3 EUR 301.5 billion +EUR 0.8 billion -EUR 0.6 billion Asset-backed securities purchase programme EUR 23.7 billion +EUR 0.3 billion -EUR 0.5 billion Public sector purchase programme EUR 2,594.1 billion +EUR 7.6 billion -EUR 7.2 billion Corporate sector purchase programme EUR 344.8 billion +EUR 0.5 billion -EUR 0.0 billion Pandemic emergency purchase programme EUR 1,683.5 billion +EUR 3.0 billion -EUR 6.3 billion

Revisions to some items in the statement published on 18 October 2022

On account of revisions to some liabilities, it has been necessary to update the consolidated weekly financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 14 October 2022 (published on 18 October 2022). The following table provides an overview of the items affected.

Liability item Revised amount Published amount 2.1 Current accounts (covering the minimum reserve system) EUR 232,174 million EUR 232,178 million 3 Other liabilities to euro area credit institutions denominated in euro EUR 54,644 million EUR 54,144 million 5.2 Liabilities to other euro area residents denominated in euro – Other liabilities EUR 126,690 million EUR 127,186 million

The content and format of the weekly financial statement are set out in Annexes IV to VI of Guideline (EU) 2016/2249 of the European Central Bank of 3 November 2016 on the legal framework for accounting and financial reporting in the European System of Central Banks (ECB/2016/34).

