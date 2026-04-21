Eurosystem weekly financial statement – summary (17 April 2026)

The latest consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem shows a slight weekly decline in total assets and liabilities, mainly driven by reductions in securities holdings and central bank liquidity operations.

Total assets stood at €6.218 trillion, down by €28.6 billion compared with the previous week. The largest asset category remains securities of euro area residents, which decreased by nearly €28.9 billion, reflecting lower holdings under monetary policy programmes. Claims on non-euro area residents in foreign currency also fell slightly, while lending to euro area credit institutions increased modestly.

On the liabilities side, total liabilities also amounted to €6.218 trillion, matching assets due to balance-sheet structure. Banknotes in circulation decreased slightly, while liabilities to euro area credit institutions dropped significantly, driven mainly by a sharp decline in deposit facility balances. In contrast, liabilities to non-euro area residents and general government deposits increased over the week.

Gold holdings remained unchanged at approximately €1.39 trillion, continuing to be the largest single asset item on the balance sheet.

Overall, the data reflects a moderate contraction in monetary policy-related positions, particularly in securities holdings and central bank liquidity facilities, while cross-border and government-related balances showed mixed movements.

(ecb.europa.eu)