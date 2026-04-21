Daffodil Run in Debrecen – Bringing together more than a thousand people for human dignity

The Narcissus Run was held again in Debrecen, bringing together more than a thousand children and teachers in a symbolic event dedicated to human dignity, empathy, and support for people living with incurable illnesses.

The narcissus flower is an international symbol of organizations caring for cancer patients. After being last organized in 2017, the Narcissus Running Festival returned this year to raise awareness of respect for human dignity and to express solidarity with those affected by serious illnesses. Participants wore yellow shirts representing the flower and completed a lap around the stadium.

The event started on April 16 at the Nagyerdei Stadium. Schools from across the city took part, including two kindergartens, sixteen primary schools, and eleven secondary schools. Over a thousand participants joined to collectively highlight the importance of compassion and respect for human life.

Educators emphasized that attention to others, respect for life, and processing loss are universal experiences that should also be discussed within school education. They stressed the importance of participation in such community events.

The program, known as the “Field of Dignity,” was originally launched in 2007 by the Debrecen Hospice Foundation and was revived in Debrecen after a nine-year break. Its goal is to highlight that every moment of life is valuable and that shared movement can connect people regardless of age or background.

Organizers noted that the idea for the Narcissus Run originally came from a student initiative aimed at creating community-building programs for schoolchildren who want to support one another and recognize the importance of care and empathy in today’s world.

The run was not about competition, but about unity, solidarity, and mutual support. Participants were encouraged to help one another, even holding hands if needed, and to complete the course together in the spirit of empathy and cooperation.

According to city officials, the running festival was only one element of the wider “Field of Dignity” program, which also included morning community exercise activities organized at participating schools, involving more than 7,000 people in total.

(debrecen.hu)