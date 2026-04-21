Magyar Péter announces structure and ministers of future Tisza government

Péter Magyar, leader of the election-winning Tisza Party and expected future prime minister, has presented the structure and several key members of his upcoming government following the first meeting of the party’s parliamentary faction in Budapest.

According to Magyar, the future government is expected to operate with 16 ministries, and he has already named seven ministerial candidates who have accepted their appointments.

The proposed ministers include Anita Orbán as foreign minister, András Kármán as finance minister, István Kapitány as minister for economy and energy, Zsolt Hegedűs as health minister, László Gajdos as minister for the environment, Romulusz Ruszin-Szendi as defence minister, and Szabolcs Bóna as minister for agriculture and food industry.

In addition, Magyar outlined the remaining structure of the government, confirming that further ministries will include the Prime Minister’s Office, interior affairs, justice, transport and investment, education, social affairs, rural development, and digital and technological affairs. A separate cultural portfolio will also be established, covering science, sport, civil society, churches, and media regulation.

He added that the exact names of these ministries will be finalised when further candidates are introduced, with additional ministerial appointments expected to be announced later this week.

Magyar also stated that the party will submit its final proposal for parliamentary committees, which will reflect the structure of the new government.

The announcements mark a significant step in the formation of the Tisza Party’s planned governing structure following its electoral victory.