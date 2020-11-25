There will be a unique waiting order at the post offices, with those over 65 being given priority for an hour

From Thursday, all post offices in the country will give priority to service to people over the age of 65 within an hour of opening, so they recommend that seniors arrive immediately after opening and ask other customers for patience, Magyar Posta said on Wednesday.

Also due to the coronavirus epidemic, in order to reduce the risk of infection, Magyar Posta reintroduces the unique waiting system, according to which only as many customers as there are server counters can be in the customer space at a time. Others are asked to wait at least 1.5 meters apart in front of the entrance. The entry and management of customers will be assisted, where necessary, by a postal employee.

Magyar Posta will continue to maintain the protection measures previously taken: postal staff will hand over items requiring personal collection by contactless delivery, presenting identification data instead of a signature. The use of the mask is mandatory at the post offices, delivery, in the factories and offices, and at our large premises, the body temperature is measured regularly on arrival – read the company’s announcement.

(MTI)