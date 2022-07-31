Yesterday’s Cold Front Brought a New Daily Precipitation Record

The cold front that arrived on Saturday brought a new daily precipitation record; a “flood” occurred in Tiszakarád, the National Meteorological Service wrote on its website on Sunday.

On Saturday, a cold front passed over the country. Violent thunderstorms occurred in several places and a significant amount of precipitation fell in a large area.

The most precipitation was measured in Tiszakarád in Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén county, where 123.2 millimeters of precipitation fell in a few hours. This is a new daily rainfall record, the previous record was 105.8 millimeters, which was registered in Fertőrákos in 2014.

According to the forecast, intermittent rain is likely on Sunday in the wider area of ​​the Danube Bend and Budapest, as well as in the western and central parts of the Great Plain. In the meantime, the north-eastern counties will be characterized by strong cumulus cloud formation, as well as showers and thunderstorms accompanied by intense precipitation. Cloudy, sunny weather without precipitation is expected in the southwestern and western counties. It may strengthen in a large area, and in some places, as well as in the vicinity of thunderstorms, the wind may become violent. The highest daytime temperature is probably between 24 and 29 degrees Celsius, but the weather can remain several degrees cooler in regions with more permanent precipitation. By late evening, the temperature will drop to between 17 and 22 degrees.

MTI

pixabay