Trains on the Budapest-Újszász-Szolnok-Békéscsaba line are delayed due to a fault in the safety equipment, Mávinform announced on its Facebook page on Saturday afternoon.

Due to the faulty safety device, trains can only run on one track between Tápiógyörgye and Újszász.

Due to the breakdown, the Muntenia InterCity from Bucharest – via Szolnok – to Budapest is also forced to wait.

debreceninap.hu

pixabay