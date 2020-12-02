Fidesz MEP Szájer Apologises for Breaching Lockdown Rules

József Szájer, an MEP of Hungary’s ruling Fidesz, has apologised for violating lockdown rules by attending a scandalous house party in Brussels last Friday.

He has also extended his apology to his family, colleagues and his supporters. Szájer issued a statement on Tuesday in response to Belgian media reports on a party attended by an MEP. In the statement Szájer confirmed that he was present at the event and indicated to police officers at the scene that he was an MEP. However, because he did not have his ID on him, the authorities investigated the incident and issued him a verbal warning before taking him home.

Szájer denied allegations that he had used drugs at the party, saying he had offered to be tested, but the police declined his offer. Police reported finding ecstasy pills in Szájer’s possession, which the politician said were not his. Szájer said he did not know how the pills had ended up in his possession, adding that he had reaffirmed this in an official statement to police. The MEP expressed regret for his violation of Belgium’s lockdown rules and said he was prepared to face any penalties for his actions. Szájer added that he had faced the consequences of the incident by resigning as an MEP. The politician announced his resignation as MEP on Sunday, effective Dec. 31, saying that his decision marked the end of a “long period of reflection”. “I have drawn the personal and political consequences [of my action] in the form of the resignation I tendered on Sunday. I apologise to my family, colleagues and supporters and I am asking them to assess my misstep in light of my 30 years of dedicated work [as a politician],” Szájer said in his statement.

hungarymatters.hu

mti