LMP Proposes Reducing VAT on Basic Foodstuffs

The opposition LMP is proposing the reduction of VAT to 5% on basic foodstuffs, such as fruit, vegetables, dairy products and bakery.

Party lawmaker Antal Csárdi told an online press conference that a reduction is needed because many Hungarians cannot afford to buy increasingly dear food due to its high VAT content. Currently restaurant bills carry only 5% VAT but the retail price of vegetables and fruit from shops include 27% VAT. Further price increases affecting food can only be avoided by reducing the VAT, he said.

