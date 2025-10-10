Mild but windy weather expected over the weekend

Cloudy weather with occasional sunshine is forecast for the weekend, with daytime highs around 20 degrees Celsius and a chance of light rain — according to the forecast by HungaroMet Nonprofit Zrt.

Saturday: The weather will remain mostly cloudy. Rain or showers are expected near the northeastern border, while elsewhere only minor, isolated precipitation may occur. The northwesterly wind will be brisk, at times strong. Morning temperatures will range between 6 and 11°C, rising to 16–21°C in the afternoon.

Sunday: Partly cloudy conditions are expected with several hours of sunshine, though western and northeastern areas may see more clouds. Most of the country will remain dry, though light rain is not ruled out near the Ukrainian border. Winds from the northwest and west may be occasionally strong. Minimum temperatures will be 5–10°C, possibly dropping close to freezing in colder spots, while highs will range from 16 to 21°C.

(MTI)