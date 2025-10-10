Germany no longer the “model country”: MCC lecture in Debrecen examined myths and realities

Germany has long been seen by many Hungarians as the “model country” — a symbol of prosperity, order, precision, and stability. Yet, as became clear at a recent event organized by MCC Debrecen, this image is now more nostalgic than real.

The German economy has been stagnating for years, the automotive sector is facing large-scale layoffs, home ownership among young people is declining, and migration has created deep social tensions that shake the foundations of the old German model.

At the event, Tamás Fonay, project manager at the MCC German–Hungarian Institute for European Cooperation, emphasized the importance of moving beyond stereotypes:

“It is worth moving beyond simplified images and trying to understand the deeper processes at work,” Fonay said.

He noted that in Germany, the perception of Hungary is often simplified or distorted. Public discourse frequently uses terms such as “dictatorship,” “antisemitism,” or “lack of freedom of speech,” yet these labels fail to reflect the complex reality. The thousand-year history of Hungarian–German relations reminds us that reality is always more nuanced than one-dimensional narratives.

The discussion highlighted that Germany is still viewed by many Hungarians as the embodiment of a reliable economy, precision, and order. This perception is reinforced by the reputation of German cars, technology, and job opportunities. However, Fonay pointed out that while Germany remains strong economically, it also faces growing internal challenges — from East–West divisions and demographic change to debates over migration and national identity.

The question of how Germans view Hungary was also raised. According to Fonay, opinions are divided:

“In political and media circles, Hungary is often portrayed as a negative example because of its work-based society, migration policies, or firm stance on gender issues. But what appears in the German press is often the opposite of the truth.”

He added that Hungarians, with their long experience in reading between the lines, are often better equipped to interpret such narratives critically.

Despite the misunderstandings, Fonay expressed optimism, noting that many Germans still see Hungary positively — as a reflection of the Germany they once loved, where traditional values and cultural confidence remain strong.

The event concluded that examining both the idealized and real images of Germany helps reveal the true dimensions of Hungarian–German relations today — and reminds us that the truth is far richer and more complex than the myths we tend to believe.