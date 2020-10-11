Gorgeous Mosses Still Thriving

The grey-cushioned grimmia (Grimmia pulvinata) is one of the most common members of the family Grimmiaceae, widespread throughout Central Europe including Hungary, listed as Least Concern on a national level. Mostly found on sunlit rocks and walls with a high lime content, it forms round compact dense cushions around 1 to 2 cm tall, with a dark greyish or blackish green color in both dry and moist conditions, shiny outer hairs and a spreading habit.