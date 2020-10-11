Gorgeous Mosses Still Thriving

The grey-cushioned grimmia (Grimmia pulvinata) is one of the most common members of the family Grimmiaceae, widespread throughout Central Europe including Hungary, listed as Least Concern on a national level. Mostly found on sunlit rocks and walls with a high lime content, it forms round compact dense cushions around 1 to 2 cm tall, with a dark greyish or blackish green color in both dry and moist conditions, shiny outer hairs and a spreading habit.
The lanceolate leaves have a spiral arrangement, clinging to the stems when dry and spreading away when moist. Leaf edges are curled up towards the rounded tips that end in long toothed transparent hairs. Leaf cells are small and round with thick walls and a slightly elongated shape towards the base.
