21 fatalities, 1,068 new registered infections in Hungary

Twenty-one Covid-19 patients have died in the past 24 hours, while the number of registered coronavirus infections in Hungary has risen by 1,068 to 37,664 koronavirus.gov.hu said on Sunday morning. The number of fatalities stands at 954, and 10,048 people have made a recovery.

There are 25,862 active infections and 1252 Covid-19 patients are being treated in hospital, 138 on ventilators. Altogether 22,215 people are in official home quarantine and 825,570 tests have been carried out.

Most infections have been registered in Budapest (12,545), followed by Pest County (4,791) and the counties of Győr-Moson-Sopron (2,252), Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén (1898), Hajdú-Bihar (1,734), Csongrád-Csanád (1,658) and Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg (1,706). Tolna County has the fewest infections (335).

Source: debreceninap.hu