Strong Wind to Come on Thursday

On Thursday, light air masses will temporarily arrive in Hungary. The wind intensifies more and more from the morning hours, it can turn into storms in certain areas.

The wind will be the strongest in the central part of the country, in the surrounding area of ​​the capital, and in the northern counties, where it can reach 70-80 km / h per hour.

The southeastern, eastern counties will be less windy. Thanks to the wind from the southwest, the maximum temperature can reach +23 / +25 ° C on Thursday. In the evening, a cold front also arrives from the northwest. On Friday, the wind can be strong in several places again.

