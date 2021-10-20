The 2021 MTV EMA Will Be Broadcasted Worldwide From Hungary on 14th November

Superstars will also perform, but the organizers have not announced their names yet.

MTV EMA will be broadcasted again in a live show, this time from Hungary. The event, which arrives at the Papp László Budapest Sports Arena, is intended by the organizers as a real global music festival for all audiences around the world, with performances by world stars. “With the MTV EMA 2021 covering 180 countries and countless cultures, it will be an unforgettable opportunity for all members of the audience to come together and celebrate music and its cross-border power together,” said Raffaele Annecchino, President and CEO of ViacomCBS Networks International.

“I am very happy that after a long wait, EMA can finally arrive in Budapest, where we will certainly present an extraordinary show that will have a great impact worldwide.” “Growing up gay in the working class and seeing role models on TV like Pedro Zamora from the Real World gave me a real lifeline, gave me hope and an opportunity to be a full-fledged person,” said Chris McCarthy, MTV President and CEO of Entertainment Group Worldwide. “That’s why I’m proud to work for ViacomCBS, which has always supported everyone to be equal, and that’s why it’s a great honor to stand by my LGBTQ + brothers when we broadcast the 2021 MTV EMA celebration from Hungary.” “MTV EMA is our largest global music event, bringing together fans from all over the world,” said Bruce Gillmer, President of ViacomCBS Music Performers, Shows and Events.

“The 2021 EMA in Hungary will be a huge event to return to the live show and light up the stage with amazing performances as a celebration for music fans and their favorite performers.” The presenter and performers of the November 14th show will be announced later. Last year, the MTV EMA was compiled in an unusual way in view of the epidemic situation, applying from several locations, in which Hungary also played a role. David Guetta presented his musical production on the stage set up in the pool of the Széchenyi Spa, with the participation of Barbara Palvin, the program also registered from Veszprém and Esztergom.

hvg.hu

pixabay