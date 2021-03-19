The current restrictions will certainly remain for another week

This week, Hungary will reach one million to six hundred thousand people vaccinated, but more than half a million people in Hungary have already been infected, so nearly two million people are already protected, the prime minister said in a regular Friday morning radio interview.



“The restrictive measures in force will certainly remain in place until March 28, which is due to record-breaking deaths, hospitalizations and the number of people on ventilators.”

– said Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.

The whole of Europe is in a difficult situation, everyone is bitter, spiritually everyone is worn out by the pandemic. At the same time, it is important that not only the economy but also souls should be restarted.

According to the prime minister, hospitals can handle the capacity, there are plenty of free beds in the hospital, and half of the capacity from ventilator beds is still available.

The prime minister said that for this, residents have already been largely vaccinated and directed to the necessary places, and now there are graduating medical students who are ready to take part in the work.

“There is a good chance that schools can be reopened soon and there is also a good chance that we will have a free summer.” “We are already preparing for the opening plan.”

– said Prime Minister.

The prime minister said he could not yet say an exact date on when the first step in the opening could take place, it will depend on the number of people vaccinated.

It is planned that a decision will be made next week on what rules will apply to the Easter period.

At Easter, other rules have to come into force, because then people have to go on trips and visit their relatives. Therefore, it is necessary to reconsider whether it is now possible to do so safely, the prime ministers said.

debreceninap.hu