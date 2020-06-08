Western Balkans: Council calls for enhanced cooperation in migration and security

The Council on 5th June adopted conclusions on enhancing cooperation with Western Balkans partners in the field of migration and security.

The conclusions call for continued support to the Western Balkans to:

achieve a more efficient migration policy and border management, further improve their asylum systems and enhance cooperation on readmission and return

effectively combat organised crime, terrorism and violent extremism

boost their ability to address the spread of disinformation and fake news and to respond to possible cyber-attacks and hybrid threats

The conclusions put a focus on reinforcing operational cooperation between the Western Balkans and the EU, notably by developing information exchange and cooperation with the EU Agencies. The conclusions also call to reflect on developing new tools, based on existing EU ones such as Eurodac, to enable information exchange within the Western Balkans region.

