2 Patients Die, Registered Covid-19 Cases Increase By 52 in Hungary

Two elderly patients suffering from underlying illnesses died and the number of registered coronavirus infections in Hungary has gone up by 52 to 5,098 over the past 24 hours, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Friday.

The number of fatalities has increased to 611, while 3,681 people have made a recovery. There are 806 active infections and 58 coronavirus patients are being treated in hospital for Covid-19, six on ventilators. Fully 7,543 people are in official home quarantine, while the number of tests carried out stands at 393,431.

New restrictions on entering the country came into force on July 12, with the aim of preventing the import of infections from abroad. Foreign countries have been classed into three categories: red, yellow, green. The authorities are screening arrivals and taking action based on the severity of the infection rate in each country. This can include ordering home quarantine for 14 days and compulsory testing. The site said that most new infections can be attributed to people ignoring symptoms and attending family gatherings or smaller events with friends. It noted that the operative board coordinating Hungary’s response to the epidemic will propose stricter restrictions on foreign travel at next week’s cabinet meeting. A ban on gatherings of more than 500 people is still in force in order to avoid a flare-up of the epidemic. As a general rule people must wear a face mask in shops and on public transport.

Most infections have been registered in Budapest (2,215), followed by Pest County (747) and the counties of Fejér (393), Komárom-Esztergom (315) and Zala (279). Békés County has the fewest infections (19).

hungarymatters.hu