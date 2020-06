An exhibition showing hundreds of drawings by acclaimed graphic artist and director Marcell Jankovics opened in Budapest on Friday.

The exhibition marks the centenary of the Trianon Peace Treaty by displaying Jankovics’s drawings about major events in Hungarian history from the start of Ottoman Turkish occupation in 1526 to the signing of the treaty in 1920. The exhibition, currently only available online, will show until July 26 in Pesti Vigadó.

