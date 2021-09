There is no stopping: domestic fuel prices will continue to rise on Friday. According to the information of Holtankoljak.hu, the average price per liter changes in the case of petrol and diesel by HUF 2-2 gross, which is as follows:

95 petrol: 447 HUF / liter,

diesel fuel: 445 HUF / liter.

There can be a significant price difference between each well.

Holtankoljak.hu