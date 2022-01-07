PPI Quckens to 21.6% in November

Factory gate prices in Hungary rose by an annual 21.6% in November, accelerating from an 18.5% increase in the previous month, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) said, adding that prices went up mainly because of dearer raw materials, feedstock and vehicle fuel. Prices for domestic sale climbed by 31.2%.

Export prices rose by 16.8%. KSH noted that prices for domestic sale of the manufacturing sector, which accounts for a 63% weight in the PPI, increased by 22.3%, while prices in the energy sector, which has a 31% weight, jumped 53.0%. In a month-on-month comparison, factory gate prices were up by 2.7% as prices for domestic sale increased by 4.0% and export prices rose by 2.0%.

