The number of guest nights spent in Hungarian commercial accommodation fell by an annual 85% to 313,000 in November as the pandemic continued to impact the tourism industry, data released by the Central Statistical Office (KSH) show.

The number of guest nights spent by domestic tourists fell by 76.3% to 238,000, while the number spent by foreign visitors plunged by 93.1% to 75,000.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay