November C/A Surplus Close To Eur 272 M

Hungary’s current account showed a surplus of just under 272 million euros in November, preliminary monthly data released by the National Bank of Hungary (NBH) show.

Hungary had a 544 million euro trade surplus during the month, with a 330 million surplus in trade of goods and a 214 million surplus in trade of services. The primary income balance was negative 140 million euros, impacted by FDI, while the secondary income balance was negative 131 million. Capital transfers from the European Union came to 290 million euros.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay