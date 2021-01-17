November C/A Surplus Close To Eur 272 M

Economy
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on November C/A Surplus Close To Eur 272 M

Hungary’s current account showed a surplus of just under 272 million euros in November, preliminary monthly data released by the National Bank of Hungary (NBH) show.

Hungary had a 544 million euro trade surplus during the month, with a 330 million surplus in trade of goods and a 214 million surplus in trade of services. The primary income balance was negative 140 million euros, impacted by FDI, while the secondary income balance was negative 131 million. Capital transfers from the European Union came to 290 million euros.

 

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

Related Posts

November C/A Surplus Close To Eur 272 M

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Guest Nights Fall 85% in November

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Construction Sector Expands for First Time Since Start of Crisis

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *