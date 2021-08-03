Millions of forints were embezzled by a representative in Debrecen

The Debrecen District Prosecutor’s Office has charged a man who stole more than three million forints from the common cost of a condominium he represented, a crime of embezzlement and other crimes.

From 2012 until the end of September 2018, the accused performed the duties of a joint representative of one of the condominiums in Debrecen. As part of this, the accused was also responsible for managing the condominium’s bank account and settling accounts with the community’s assets.

At the general meeting of the condominium held on September 26, 2018, the residents voted to acquit the accused and elected a new person as a joint representative.

The accused then did not hand over the documents related to the operation of the condominium and the more than three million forints kept in the cash register to the new joint representative within 30 days as required by law, but stole the cash he handled. The defendant caused nearly 3.3 million forints in damage to the condominium, which was not recovered. The new joint representative of the condominium requested compensation for damages during the investigation carried out by the Debrecen Police Headquarters and filed a civil law claim.

The defendant was approached by the residents of the condominium earlier, in early 2016, and asked to provide information on the financial situation of the condominium. The defendant then produced a false document, which he presented as an independent auditor’s report and gave the appearance that the report was prepared by an accountant of an independent company. The document incorrectly stated that the management, cash management and accounting of the condominium complied with the legislation and that the condominium had savings of more than HUF 3.5 million. The man threw the document in the mailboxes of the residents and also presented it at the general meeting of the condominium.

The Debrecen District Prosecutor’s Office prosecuted the accused for embezzling the accused to a greater extent and for misusing the use of false private documents in the Debrecen District Court. In the indictment, the district prosecutor’s office requested that the district court impose a suspended sentence of imprisonment on the basis of the contents of the case file, as well as for a definite period prohibit the exercise of the joint representative profession and grant a civil claim to the condominium representative.

debreceninap.hu