Young people aged 15 and 16 were beaten and robbed a boy in Debrecen

A 15- and 16-year-old resident of Debrecen was prosecuted on suspicion of robbery. According to the police, the crime took place around 7 pm on Thursday night, when the younger suspect hit a boy several times in Debrecen, in the Nagyerdő area, then searched his bag and took his bracelet. His companion, meanwhile, called on the victim to hand over his bicycle.

Following the report, police arrested the alleged perpetrators that evening and the stolen bracelet was seized. During the proceedings, it was also revealed that the suspects had abused the victim in Debrecen a few weeks earlier, who handed over 30,000 forints to the two boys.

Investigators interrogated them, took them into criminal custody, and made a motion to arrest them.

police.hu