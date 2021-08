At the Ártánd Road Border Crossing, a 46-year-old Romanian man applied for the vehicle combination he was driving on August 1, 2021 around 8 p.m. The Biharkeresztes police officers found that the cargo on the trailer resulted in an excess of nearly 1,300 kilograms, so an administrative fine of HUF 350,000 was imposed on the driver.

police.hu