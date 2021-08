The long-awaited poster generator was completed in response to the government’s astonishingly simple campaign, which was posted all over Debrecen too.

You can get creative by clicking here, the program is very easy to use:

fill in the top row

choose an emoji

fill in the bottom line.

+1 advice: be much more creative and humorous than the Hungarian government, which scattered the country with these lame messages.

debreceninap.hu