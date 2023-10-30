Semmelweis’s Statue Wreathed in Los Angeles 

The event took place on October 27th in the garden of the United Hungarian House, in connection with the Los Angeles Hungarian Film Festival.



“As part of the 21st Los Angeles Hungarian Film Festival, the new Hungarian film ‘Semmelweis,’ directed by Lajos Koltai, was successfully showed to the Los Angeles audience.

In conjunction with this, a wreath-laying ceremony was held at the Semmelweis Memorial at the United Hungarian House,” informed our correspondent Miklós Pereházy, the President of the United Hungarian House.

During the event held in the garden of the United Hungarian House, the statue of Ignacz Semmelweis was adorned with wreaths by Dr. Sándor Szabó, an academician, and Dr. Zsuzsa Pekarovics, an endocrinologist. Attendees then paid their respects to The international respected Ignác Semmelweis or – as the World knows him – “The Savior of Mothers.”

– Virág Vida-