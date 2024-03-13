The Szolnok Symphony Orchestra gives a concert in Schönbrunn Castle

The Szolnok Symphony Orchestra will give a concert for the first time at the Schönbrunn Palace in Vienna on March 23.

According to the information provided by the Szolnok Symphony Orchestra Nonprofit Kft. on Wednesday, the theater hall of the Schönbrunn Palace is an area closed to visitors, only exam concerts of the Vienna University of Music and Performing Arts can be held there. At the concert on March 23, the students of the University’s Institute of Conductors will give an account of their knowledge with the participation of the Szolnok Symphony Orchestra, they announced.

The concert will feature works by Felix Mendelssohn-Bartholdy, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, and Ludwig van Beethoven, featuring Hyo Jin Kim on violin and Ta Quang Vu on piano, conducted by students of the Conducting Institute of the University of Music and Performing Arts in Vienna.

The Internationale Musik- und Kulturförderung (IMK) production office has been a partner of the Szolnok Symphony Orchestra for several years. Thanks to his requests, the Szolnok symphonists have been able to perform in several famous Austrian concert halls, including the Grosser Saal of the Mozarteum, the Golden Hall of the Musikverein and the Haydn Hall of the Esterházy Castle, the announcement reads.

