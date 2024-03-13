Preparing future champions in Debrecen’s first sports kindergarten

From September, the sports kindergarten department will start in the Hétszínvirág kindergarten, where the specialists are trying to find the little champions of the future as part of the “The world is round with you” („Veled kerek a világ”) movement. The initiative is closely related to the “Move, Debrecen!” (“Mozdulj Debrecen!”) school program, which the Debrecen Sports Center has organized since autumn. On this occasion, the “The world is round with you” sports and family day will be held on May 11, where you can try about twenty-five sports.

The essence of the two initiatives is that in Debrecen you can try a lot of different sports, but to make it easier for parents when choosing a sport, the sports coordinators at these events make recommendations to the parents after seeing the children’s movements and abilities, Deputy Mayor Diána Széles said at Tuesday’s press conference.

This event in May will be a sport selection event, with which, in addition to kindergarteners, they want to address first and second graders as well, since at this age it is still possible to choose a sport and motivate the child, so the professionals can help them to become healthy adults.

András Becsky, on behalf of the Debrecen Sports Center, called the children the future champions and said that he sees the Angyalföld tér institution as the flagship of the initiative. He stated that if we can instill in children a love of regular sports at a young age, it can be an investment that can pay off in the future.

On behalf of the institution, Erzsébet Szabó said that all children and families will be able to benefit from the professional background provided by DSI.

The event ended with a row competition, where the two guests were the team captains for the children. At the end, the future champions each received a small gift package.

(Debreceni Nap)