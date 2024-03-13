Update – Tragedy Near Debrecen: a Child and a Woman in Her 50s Hit By a Train

Police
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Update – Tragedy Near Debrecen: a Child and a Woman in Her 50s Hit By a Train

The Nyírség InterCity hit and killed a person between Apafa and Debrecen late on Tuesday evening, at which time only one victim was reported. Since then, it has been announced that two people, a child and a woman in her 50s died in the accident.

“In the course of the accident, two people, a child and a woman aged around 50, suffered such serious injuries that they died on the spot,” the rescuers said when they were contacted by the press.

The train service was initially replaced by replacement buses, and traffic order was restored around 4:25 a.m.

 

debreceninap.hu

