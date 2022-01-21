Police are looking for witnesses to an accident in Debrecen

Traffic Police Department of the Debrecen Police Headquarters 09010/2296/2021. is prosecuting a criminal offense on suspicion of having committed a road accident through negligence.

According to the available data, a woman was driving her car in Debrecen, on Kishegyesi út – towards Dorottya utca – on December 3, 2021, at around 5 o’clock. The driver, when he reached the intersection of Kishegyesi út and István út with his vehicle, did not give priority to a pedestrian who was hit. The pedestrian was seriously injured in the accident.

In order to clarify the circumstances of the case, the police ask that the person who saw the accident report in person to the Traffic Police Department of the Debrecen Police Headquarters (Debrecen, Sámsoni út 149) or call 06-52 / 457-040, available 24 hours a day. telephone number, the telephone number on 06-80 / 555-111, and the toll-free emergency number 112.

police.hu