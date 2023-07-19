Abducted Woman Screamed For Help at a Hungarian Fast Food Restaurant – Nobody Blinked an Eye

A man was caught for forcing his wife into his car, threatening to kill her and raping her – the Pest County Police Headquarters announced on Wednesday on police.hu. They said a desperate woman, far from home, asked a shop assistant for help on July 12th.

According to the investigation, on her way home from work, the woman met near her home by her separated husband, who hugged her and then grabbed her hair with one hand, and pushed her into the boot of his car.

The woman screamed for help, kicked the car, but could not get away. The man let the woman out in a wooded area in Domonyvölgy, where he pulled a knife, threatened to kill her and then raped her.

After the incident, he made her sit next to him and they drove to the other side of the Danube.

At a fast-food restaurant, the woman tried to escape, jumped out of the car, screamed for help, but no one helped her. People watched as the husband caught her, dragged her back into the car and drove away.

After the man was arrested, he filed a complaint against the suspicion, however, he partially admitted the violation of personal liberty, but denied the sexual assault and the knife threat, saying that it was a consensual intercourse, which his wife agreed to.

The Police Headquarters of Pest County is conducting proceedings against the man, who has since been arrested, on suspicion of sexual violence against a relative and on suspicion of armed and malicious violation of personal liberty.

debreceninap.hu