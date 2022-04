A car drifted off the road and overturned in the field on the section of the 4803 road between Földes and Derecske on Sunday night, the county’s disaster management reported.

A man was traveling in the vehicle, he was lifted out of the car by professional firefighters from Püspökladány, who were performing the technical rescue. The units de-energized the car. Ambulances also arrived at the scene.

debreceninap.hu

pixabay