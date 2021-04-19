ITM: Road Upgrades Under Way

Work is under way to refurbish 342km of Hungary’s road network this year, the Ministry of Innovation and Technology (ITM) said on Sunday.

This is over a third of the roads to be renewed as part of a 55 billion forint (EUR 152 m) investment, the ministry said. László Mosoczi, state secretary for transport policy, said in a statement that the coronavirus epidemic had not impeded the development of the country’s transport networks. This year road refurbishment work is expected to cover double the length of last year’s, and more than 1,000km of roads will be upgraded once the project is completed.

Transport infrastructure improvements costing 300 billion forints part of a government scheme to improve the quality of life in rural areas and enhance access to small localities, he said.

Attila József Szilvai, chief executive of Magyar Közút Nonprofit, the public company that oversees the country’s road network, said a third of the refurbishments were under way and the coming months would see an acceleration in works completed. Given the current pace, 2021 could see the largest road investment programme of the past ten years, he said.

hungarymatters.hu