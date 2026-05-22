An explosion occurred at the MOL Group plant in Tiszaújváros on Friday. One person was killed in the explosion and several others were seriously injured.

The news was announced by Péter Magyar on his social media page, where he also stated that Energy Minister István Kapitány was on his way to the scene together with Zsolt Hernádi, chairman and CEO of MOL.

According to the disaster management authority, the incident does not pose any danger to the local population, reports the Tiszaújvárosi Krónika.