16th Francophone Film Days in Debrecen – Six days of French cinema at the Apollo Cinema

The Francophone Film Days return to Debrecen for the 16th time, offering audiences a chance to discover the best of recent French-language cinema. The event takes place between March 17 and 22, 2026, organized in cooperation with Apolló Cinema, the French Institute in Hungary (Institut français de Hongrie), and the Alliance Française of Debrecen, as part of the nationwide festival series.

Over six days, visitors can enjoy a diverse selection of films, engaging guest discussions, and special cultural programs. All screenings will be in French with Hungarian subtitles, making the event a great experience for both language learners and fans of French culture.

Opening Ceremony and First Screening

The festival opens on Tuesday, March 17 at 6:00 PM in the Kertész Mihály Hall. The ceremony will be attended by Matthieu Berton, director of the French Institute in Hungary, and Laurence Cossé, alongside welcome remarks by Dr. István Puskás, Deputy Mayor of Debrecen for Culture.

Following the opening, high school student Panna Meszesán will perform a French chanson, after which the audience can watch “A Danish Architect in Paris” (French drama, 106 minutes, 2025). The screening will be followed by a discussion with Laurence Cossé, author of the novel on which the film is based.

Daily Program Highlights

March 18 (Wednesday): 6:00 PM – Toni and Her Family (French comedy, 96 min, 2023) 8:00 PM – Private Affair (French comedy/drama/thriller, 105 min, 2025)

March 19 (Thursday): 6:00 PM – Paris Memories (French drama, 105 min, 2022) 8:00 PM – Nouvelle Vague (French comedy, 106 min, 2025)

March 20 (Friday): 6:00 PM – The Hideout (Swiss comedy, 90 min, 2025)

March 21 (Saturday): 6:00 PM – The Stranger (French drama, 122 min, 2025), followed by a lecture by film expert Dr. Kata Anna Váró

March 22 (Sunday): 6:00 PM – Arco – Boy from the Future (French animated sci-fi, 89 min, 2025)



Ticket Prices

Standard ticket: 1,900 HUF

Discounted ticket (students, pensioners, children, teachers): 1,300 HUF

More information and tickets here.