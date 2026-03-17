Breakthrough in breast surgery – Radar technology now used at the Clinical Center in Debrecen

The Surgical Clinic at the Clinical Center of the University of Debrecen has reached another significant professional milestone in the modern treatment of breast tumors. The SCOUT radar localization technique introduced at the institution is revolutionizing the identification of tumors and affected lymph nodes, providing unprecedented accuracy during procedures.

The procedure involves implanting a tiny, passive marker into the tumor tissue during the pre-surgical oncological treatment phase. During surgery, the surgeon uses a radar detector operating at a specific wavelength to locate the device, allowing the tumor’s position to be determined with millimeter precision. The technology enables targeted removal of cancerous tissue while better preserving healthy tissue.

“The main advantage of the technology is its extraordinary precision, which allows the tumor’s location to be pinpointed with millimeter accuracy. As a result, only the cancerous tissue is removed. The method is also gentler than traditional procedures because damage to healthy tissue is significantly reduced, leading to faster recovery and better cosmetic outcomes,” emphasized Associate Professor Dezső Tóth, director of the Surgical Clinic at the University of Debrecen Clinical Center.

The practical application of the technique was demonstrated in two successful showcase surgeries performed by Assistant Professor Tamás Dinya, a leading member of the breast surgery team. Surgeons from the Nyíregyháza hospital also participated in the demonstration to learn this unique regional procedure.

“The Surgical Clinic is committed to using the most modern, precision-based solutions in the care of cancer patients. Our priority is to integrate the latest technologies into everyday clinical practice as quickly and widely as possible. We are convinced that applying innovative procedures significantly increases the accuracy of interventions and the effectiveness of treatments. Our long-term goal is continuous quality improvement while maintaining the highest standard of cancer care,” added Dezső Tóth, clinic director.

So far, the SCOUT method has been used on about ten patients at the clinic, and the results have been extremely encouraging. This technology opens new horizons for oncological surgery in the region, ensuring patients receive the highest level of care.

(unideb.hu)