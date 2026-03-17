Two Debrecen players have been included in Marco Rossi’s national team squad

National team coach Marco Rossi announced the 25-man squad on Tuesday in Telki, with newcomers Áron Yaakobishvili, Márk Csinger, and Debrecen’s Tamás Szűcs joining the team. Alongside Debrecen’s outstanding midfielder, his teammate Donát Bárány—who has scored 11 goals this season—is also once again part of the squad.

The Hungarian national team will host Slovenia next Saturday and Greece three days later at the Puskás Aréna.

Hungary National Football Team Squad:

Goalkeepers:

Péter Szappanos (Puskás Akadémia FC), Balázs Tóth (Blackburn Rovers), Áron Yaakobishvili (FC Andorra)

Defenders:

Botond Balogh (Kocaelispor), Bendegúz Bolla (Rapid Wien), Márk Csinger (ETO FC), Márton Dárdai (Hertha BSC), Milos Kerkez (Liverpool FC), Loic Nego (Le Havre AC), Willi Orbán (RB Leipzig), Attila Osváth (Ferencvárosi TC), Kornél Szűcs (Vojvodina)

Midfielders:

Péter Baráth (Sigma Olomouc), András Schäfer (Union Berlin), Callum Styles (West Bromwich Albion), Dominik Szoboszlai (FC Liverpool), Tamás Szűcs (Debreceni VSC), Alex Tóth (Bournemouth), Milán Vitális (ETO FC Győr)

Forwards:

Donát Bárány (Debreceni VSC), Dániel Lukács (Puskás Akadémia FC), Damir Redzic (Red Bull Salzburg), Roland Sallai (Galatasaray), Szabolcs Schön (ETO FC), Barnabás Varga (AEK Athens)

Photo: DVSC