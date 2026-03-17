A Glass of Worldwide Success: Tokaji Wine Wins Gold in Berlin

There is something special about a global success coming close to home. It’s not an unattainable luxury, nor a rare treasure locked behind glass, but a bottle of wine you can pick off the store shelf for a weekend dinner. A Tokaji Szamorodni has now delivered exactly that experience: it won a gold medal at one of the world’s largest wine competitions, while its price is only around 1,900 forints.

The Berliner Wine Trophy showcases thousands of wines from around the world each year, making any recognition here a true mark of professional excellence. Among this year’s awardees, the Tokaji Szamorodni Sweet Amethyst 2022 received particular attention, standing out not only for its quality but also for its accessibility. This success is a reminder of the rich treasures hidden in the Tokaj wine region—and that these treasures are often much closer than we think.

The Taste of Tokaj in Everyday Life

Szamorodni is one of the most exciting types of Tokaji wine. In its production, both botrytized (nobly rotted) and healthy grapes are processed together, so the wine carries the freshness of ripe fruits alongside the deep, honeyed aromas developed by noble rot. This balance makes it special: easy to love, yet offering a complex experience.

The success of Amethyst 2022 is not unique. The winery returned from Berlin with multiple awards, including a grand gold for an Aszú and another gold-winning Tokaji release. These multiple recognitions together demonstrate that Tokaj remains a stable presence on the international wine map while offering increasingly exciting opportunities for domestic wine enthusiasts.

A Tradition That Still Inspires Today

Tokaj’s history stretches back centuries, and the region’s unique microclimate and volcanic soil continue to shape the character of its wines. Careful vineyard work, the patient process of aging, and a modern professional approach together create the quality that succeeds even on the world stage.

Bea Szöőr’s article in hungarian can be found here.