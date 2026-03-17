Government Office: Hazardous materials were stored irregularly and without authorization at CATL’s Debrecen site

Hazardous substances were stored improperly and without permits in the semi-finished section of CATL’s battery factory in Debrecen, the county government office confirmed to RTL News.

As previously reported, two workers fell ill at the plant. “I felt dizzy, like I was drunk. My hands, mouth, and tongue went numb, and my eyes were burning […] We went upstairs, and after that, everything went blank,” one Hungarian worker said in a video shared by representatives of the Tisza Party in Hajdú-Bihar County, Zsolt Tárkányi and Enikő Tompa.

The woman said she suffered poisoning while performing a task for which she was neither qualified nor responsible.

On March 11, Zsolt Tárkányi published photos on Facebook showing barrels marked with hazardous material warning labels, surrounded by metal barriers. Based on the images, the substances may have been stored both inside the facility and outdoors.

CATL initially denied that any poisoning had occurred, but later Tárkányi released documentation from an internal investigation. According to him, attempts were then made to remove and conceal the hazardous materials in a tent. However, the government office stated that it had already conducted an on-site inspection in previous days and found that the materials had been stored improperly. The unauthorized use of the building was prohibited, and an environmental protection procedure was also initiated.