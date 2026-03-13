A worker fell from a great height at the CATL plant in Debrecen

A serious workplace accident occurred at the Chinese battery factory in Debrecen: a Chinese guest worker fell from a great height at the construction site, Zsolt Tárkányi has learned.

The candidate for parliament from the Tisza party wished the injured worker a speedy recovery and asked the authorities to investigate whether occupational safety regulations had been followed. He also attached a short video to his post showing a rescue helicopter arriving at the factory site.

There seems to be an incident almost every day

In recent days, Zsolt Tárkányi also reported that a worker at CATL had been hospitalized due to exposure to toxic gases. The candidate also made public that “several tons of toxic chemicals have been stored for at least a month and a half at the CATL battery factory in an area that has not yet been handed over and is officially still under construction.”

According to him, workers at the plant informed him that after the news appeared, production on the affected line suddenly stopped overnight, and the hazardous materials were loaded onto trucks and transported to external warehouses. The worker who reported the incident also claimed that the remaining dangerous substances began to be stored in tents next to the warehouse so that they would not be noticeable from the outside.

The Hajdú-Bihar County Government Office told Magyar Hang that its occupational safety authority was informed about the accident by the ambulance service. After that, occupational safety experts went to the scene and began an investigation.