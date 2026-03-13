Changes in public transport in Debrecen during the festive events of March 15

On Sunday, March 15, 2026, the company’s services will operate according to the Sunday public holiday schedule. The Auchan shopping shuttle buses will not operate on this day.

On March 15, during the holiday commemorations, Petőfi Square and the section of Piac Street between Holló János Street and Kossuth Square will be closed. During the events, the operating schedule of tram lines 1 and 2 will change between 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

Tram services during the celebrations

Between 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., tram traffic will be suspended between Nagyállomás (Main Railway Station) and Kálvin Square. Tram lines 1 and 2 will only transport passengers on the Kálvin Square – University/Doberdó Street – Kálvin Square route.

Until 5:00 p.m., until the end of the events, trams will travel slower than usual at Petőfi Square and in the pedestrian section of Piac Street.

Replacement buses

Between 10:00 a.m. and 11:50 a.m., tram replacement buses (1V–2V) will transport passengers along the following route:

Nagyállomás (bus stop of line 10) – Erzsébet Street – Antall József Street – Tisza István Street – Hatvan Street – Bethlen Street – Hunyadi János Street – Rákóczi Street – Burgundia Street – Klaipeda Street – Szent Anna Street – Attila Square – Wesselényi Street – Nagyállomás (bus stop of line 10).

The replacement buses will stop at every stop along the route and will run every 10 minutes.

Tickets validated before the journey remain valid after transferring, but they must be validated on both vehicles.